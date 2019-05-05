Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Glendale - Marlyn Joy Watson, age 95, was born in Toledo, Ohio on 10/24/1923 to Murl and Lena VanTassel, and passed away on 4/29/2019 in Glendale, AZ. Marlyn was preceded in death by her husband Burl, and sons James and Gary. She is survived by son Martin and his wife Diana; grandchildren Michael, Cristal, Wesley and Tatum; 9 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation and Graveside services will be held May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
