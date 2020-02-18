|
Marsha Cudney
Marsha Cudney, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at YRMC Hospital in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Los Angeles, California June 15, 1942, to Gerald & Theta (Leeham) Cudney.
She attended Kingman High School, work at parents "Dime Stores" in Kingman, Flagstaff, and Silver City. She loved driving the Jerome Hill Climb in her Triumph Sports Car. At 20 off to Los Angeles, CA working in Los Angeles retail stores. Held many management positions. Was most intrigued with Loss Prevention/Security. Eventually moved back to Phoenix and began her own Private Investigation & Loss Prevention Business. She pioneered the CCW Permit and Guard Training working with AZDPS.
She resided with her partner Karen Cooke for 47 fun yrs. in Phoenix and Prescott Arizona. They owned several Security Guard and Private Investigation Companies.
Her music was Rock & Roll; Mick, Janice, The Who, Bruce, Grace Slick, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jet, Tina, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha, Cher, Pink, Melisa, and of course Pasty. She truly believed Cyndi and this Girl Just Want's to Have Fun. Which she did! If you knew Marsha you would know she lived in the moment.
She is survived by her partner Karen, her beautiful White Standard Poodles; Lily & Daisy. Her adopted daughter Liz Silva Lopez, and partner's sister's Cinde Clark & family, Debbie Vuist & family, and many nieces, grand nieces, and cousins. Also, her BFF Dr. Dee Dee Nevelle & Retta Hanks, longtime friend Rose Prince and many friends near and far.
Celebration of Marsha's Life will be held at The Club in Prescott Lakes.
No flowers please, however if you would consider a donation to Yavapai Humane Society (Prescott).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020