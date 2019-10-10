|
|
Marsha Dianne Holsen
67, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister passed away September 26 with the ones She laughed with, lived for and loved. Born August 13, 1952 to Joe and Betty Jones in Phoenix Arizona. She worked as a dispatcher for "Phoenix Metal Trading.
Marsha will live in the hearts of her husband James and their three children Rob Holsen (Paula) of Phoenix Arizona, Jami Lafferty (Kyle) of Glendale Arizona, and Chris Holsen (Becky) of Greenwich New York. Marsha was blessed with six Grandchildren, Kody, Maysen, Sara, Nathan, Taylor and Tori. Survived by two sisters Joellan and Kim of Arizona. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers please donate to "Donate Life Network of Arizona". Marsha's life will continue through her donations.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019