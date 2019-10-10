Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Holsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Dianne Holsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Dianne Holsen Obituary
Marsha Dianne Holsen

67, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister passed away September 26 with the ones She laughed with, lived for and loved. Born August 13, 1952 to Joe and Betty Jones in Phoenix Arizona. She worked as a dispatcher for "Phoenix Metal Trading.

Marsha will live in the hearts of her husband James and their three children Rob Holsen (Paula) of Phoenix Arizona, Jami Lafferty (Kyle) of Glendale Arizona, and Chris Holsen (Becky) of Greenwich New York. Marsha was blessed with six Grandchildren, Kody, Maysen, Sara, Nathan, Taylor and Tori. Survived by two sisters Joellan and Kim of Arizona. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers please donate to "Donate Life Network of Arizona". Marsha's life will continue through her donations.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.