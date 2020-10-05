Marsha Munie PotterScottsdale - Marsha Munie Potter passed away September 28, 2020 in Scottsdale where she had lived for the past six years. Marsha was born February 15, 1950 in St. Louis to Edward Charles and Edith Allen Munie. She grew up in Belleville, Illinois and attended Belleville Township High School East where she was the editor of the student paper and a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 1972 with a degree in Art and Art History and a minor in Philosophy. She attended graduate school in Art History at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, earning a masters degree in 1974, and then did further graduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She taught Art History at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. In 1982, she married William Gray Potter, Jr., whom she had known since high school, and moved to Champaign, Illinois so as to join him there. Throughout her life, she continued to teach and tutor as well as pursue interests in art and decorating. She conducted deep research regarding the pre-1975 Rolling Stones, especially the Mick Taylor years. They moved to Scottsdale in 1985 when Bill accepted a position at Arizona State University and both fell in love with the area, especially the desert in far north Scottsdale. They moved to Athens, Georgia in 1989 when Bill was named University Librarian at the University of Georgia. After 25 years in Athens, they returned to Scottsdale in 2014 when Bill retired. Marsha greatly enjoyed being surrounded by her art, her vast collection of Rolling Stones bootlegs, the desert, the views of Lone Mountain and Pinnacle Peak from her deck, and the native plants and animals that delighted her. Her favorite quote at the end of her life was "I was dreaming of a steel guitar engagement / When you drunk my health in scented jasmine tea". She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and by sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue organization.