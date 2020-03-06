|
|
MARSHAL LEE HOLLEN
Phoenix - Marshal Lee Hollen died in the loving arms of his family in Phoenix, Arizona on February 26, 2020 at the age of 82.
Born and raised in Shanango Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, July 17, 1937 to the late Raymond John and Donna Marie (Brooks) Hollen. On the farm he worked hard and developed a strong work ethic and love of driving at a young age which he never outgrew. He left the farm for Olivet Nazarene University and while attending he was chosen from a group of applicants by the Michigan State Highway Department for a work study training program from 1958 to 1960 and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1958 he joined the Michigan Army National Guard where he served two years as a civil engineer after his move to Phoenix, Arizona he was attached to the 412 Chemical Platoon until his honorable discharge in 1964.
In the late 1960's he moved his young family to Phoenix, AZ with no regrets of leaving the traditional four seasons and snow behind for a new adventure where he could grow strong roots. The valley offered just that, and he thrived in this new adventure starting his 34-year career with the City of Phoenix on November 11, 1960 as a Traffic Engineer. He had many achievements, one of which he wrote, edited and published seven City of Phoenix Traffic Barricade Manuals since 1964 which became the model for all the Cities in the Valley, public utilities, ADOT and adopted by many well-known Cities nationwide. For his hard work on the Manual he was recognized and received a National Award from the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) "Special Achievement Award" for 30 years of innovation and leadership in the development of work zone traffic control. Another award he held dear to his heart was given to him in 1995 the year he retired "The Dreamr" (Downtown Revitalization Effort Award Merit and Recognition) from the Downtown Phoenix Partnership for his vision of the rebirth of the downtown Phoenix. If you had the opportunity to work with him you learned quickly there was only, "One Way, His Way, Marsh Hollen's Way".
In 1980, his passion for driving led him to American Explorer Motorcoach where he began driving charter buses on the weekends which grew into his second career. He was not content with just driving so he again used his talents and gifts of how he can help the company be more efficient and effective with its resources and maintenance of their buses becoming their "Fleet Manager". Once again, "One Way, His Way, Marsh Hollen's Way" rolled over into another adventure for him. He enjoyed his 40 years of being a part of such a wonderful business family who supported him with his passion.
During his leisure time over the years he never strayed away from driving even on vacations in the car with a young family or in later years with a fifth wheel trailer which he planned cross country adventures for many years. The lake was no different in his 21' Biesemeyer jet boat pulling one or 2 kids behind it during the summer months. Riding on the motorcycles were the same on or off road then the moto cross racing trips. In the later years he found a lot of pleasure in his antique John Deere Tractors which he would start up and drive around the neighborhood or just listen to the "pop, pop, pop" of the engine.
Marshal is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Long) of 61 years; his sisters, Beverly Hollen and Faith Gorman; his children, Marsha (Hollen) and Jim Carlen, Guy and Cathy (Reetz) Hollen, Tod and Kim (Waltman) Hollen: eleven (11) Grandchildren, fourteen (14) Great Grandchildren and One Great-Great Grandchild Xayne and many loving Friends that have become Family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 14, at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel, 719 N 27th Ave Phoenix, Arizona 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020