Marshall Geer Iii
Marshall Geer III

Marshall Geer III passed away on May 26th, 2020, after a ten-year battle with Wegener's disease. He left behind his wife Jane, three sons Marshall, Hunter and Tucker Geer. He had four Grandchildren: Caitlyn, Hailey, and Cullen Geer and Anthony Smith.

Marty was born on October 6, 1938, in New York, New York to Saranne Butler and Marshall Geer Jr. He attended the University of Denver and University of Oregon. He had two master's degrees and a Doctoral degree in Economics.

He will live on forever in the hearts of those that loved him and will forever be remembered as the amazing man that he was.

Memorial Service- (Wearing mask is suggested) Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11:00AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
