Martha (Marty) Ann Lewis
Peoria - 7-11-1949 to 12-20-2019. An angel, Martha (Marty) Ann Lewis, 70, of Peoria ascended to the kingdom of God on Friday, December 20, 2019, Surrounded by family, friends, and an abundance of love. Her family, Husband Gary Lewis, son Donald, the Duck Lewis, daughter Julie (Jason) Jones, and grandchildren Janaiah, Jayden, Kai, Kayla, Bryson, and one great grandchild, Carson, her sisters, Marjorie, Georgia (Fred), and Susan.
She was met at the golden gates by her father and mother, Robert and Jewel Donahue and brothers Tommy and David. She loved to tell and pass on so many memories and wonderful stories from her wonderful life and imagination, such as The Little Horsy, and the Adventures of the Dragon People. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother with a heart of gold. She helped so many by being a nurse to many, caring for those ill and weak. She was so loving to all she touched and met. You were not a friend, you were family to her. She forgave all and used her beautiful soul to help guide the broken. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Calvary Chapel Surprise, 15610 West Greenway Road Surprise, AZ 85374 at noon.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020