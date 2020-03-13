Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1007 W. South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
11473 Chapel View Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
LDS chapel
11473 Chapel View Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Pulsipher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Pulsipher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Ann Pulsipher Obituary
Martha Ann Pulsipher

Martha Ann Pulsipher passed peacefully from this life on 3-9-2020. Born 3-25-1925, the youngest of six children to Howard and Ella West in Salt Lake City, Utah, Ann experienced the Great Depression and World War II and learned that "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain." And how she loved to dance! She was a faithful active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She loved serving in her various leadership roles and participating in various campus clubs during her time in Irving Jr. High and later in South High School in Salt Lake City. She excelled in the work force with exceptional talents in typing and shorthand. She married Dr. Fenton H. Pulsipher in the Salt Lake Temple while attending Brigham Young University and later had 3 sons and a daughter as well as 10 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren who call her "G.G." - many of whom she taught to dance the Charleston. All her female posterity are honorary members of the "Lady Bug Club" formed to share fun and family ties. She was full of life! She was fun! She loved her family with all her heart and will be dearly missed! Fenton established his dental practice in Phoenix, Arizona where they raised their family. She loved the warmth! She worked with and inspired numerous boys to earn the rank of Eagle Scout including her three sons and served faithfully in many church and civic assignments. During her long and full life, she always tried to keep a positive attitude and be agreeable. She was a tireless cheerleader for her posterity and made us believe we could accomplish anything we set our hearts to do. She passes from this life with no regrets.

She is survived by her children: David Fenton (Susan), Annette (Darrell), Doug Allen and Gary West. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Fenton and all her family of origin. She will be laid to rest in Phoenix, Arizona 3-21-2020.

There will be an open house memorial for Ann in her home on 4723 E. Mariposa Street, Phoenix, Arizona from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on 3-21-2020. We invite all her friends, neighbors and family to join us and share your memories of Ann. We thank all the many kind individuals who cared for and served our mother through her declining years in her Phoenix home. She dearly loved and treasured her life there among her many friends in the Arcadia Ward of the Scottsdale Camelback Stake.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -