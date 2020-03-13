|
Martha Ann Pulsipher
Martha Ann Pulsipher passed peacefully from this life on 3-9-2020. Born 3-25-1925, the youngest of six children to Howard and Ella West in Salt Lake City, Utah, Ann experienced the Great Depression and World War II and learned that "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain." And how she loved to dance! She was a faithful active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She loved serving in her various leadership roles and participating in various campus clubs during her time in Irving Jr. High and later in South High School in Salt Lake City. She excelled in the work force with exceptional talents in typing and shorthand. She married Dr. Fenton H. Pulsipher in the Salt Lake Temple while attending Brigham Young University and later had 3 sons and a daughter as well as 10 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren who call her "G.G." - many of whom she taught to dance the Charleston. All her female posterity are honorary members of the "Lady Bug Club" formed to share fun and family ties. She was full of life! She was fun! She loved her family with all her heart and will be dearly missed! Fenton established his dental practice in Phoenix, Arizona where they raised their family. She loved the warmth! She worked with and inspired numerous boys to earn the rank of Eagle Scout including her three sons and served faithfully in many church and civic assignments. During her long and full life, she always tried to keep a positive attitude and be agreeable. She was a tireless cheerleader for her posterity and made us believe we could accomplish anything we set our hearts to do. She passes from this life with no regrets.
She is survived by her children: David Fenton (Susan), Annette (Darrell), Doug Allen and Gary West. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Fenton and all her family of origin. She will be laid to rest in Phoenix, Arizona 3-21-2020.
There will be an open house memorial for Ann in her home on 4723 E. Mariposa Street, Phoenix, Arizona from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on 3-21-2020. We invite all her friends, neighbors and family to join us and share your memories of Ann. We thank all the many kind individuals who cared for and served our mother through her declining years in her Phoenix home. She dearly loved and treasured her life there among her many friends in the Arcadia Ward of the Scottsdale Camelback Stake.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020