Martha Bergener Albue
Phoenix - The world is far less bright with the passing of Martha Bergener Albue on Nov. 19, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.
Martha was born June 29, 1959 in Roswell, New Mexico, and raised with the love of her parents, Dr. Karl L. and Janece M. "Frankie" Bergener, and her nine older brothers and sisters. After graduating from Goddard High School, and New Mexico State University with a degree in Journalism, she set her sights on Phoenix, Arizona.
Her marketing career began in the shopping center industry in Phoenix, developing national and local mall-wide public relations and media events. Since 1998, Martha was an accomplished marketing professional within the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction industry with A/E/C leaders, Emc2 Group Architect Planners, Leo A Daly, and Jokake Construction. Martha was proudly bestowed commendations as Certified Business Developer and Certified Professional Services Marketer, and served as CPSM chair for the Arizona Chapter, 2017-2019. She also poured her heart into community service, working tirelessly as Membership Engagement Committee Vice-Chair for the Phoenix Community Alliance, as well as a member of the Arizona Humane Society's President's Club Steering Committee. Martha served on the Board of Jazz in Arizona, which operates The Nash jazz venue on Roosevelt Row, and supported the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Desert Botanical Garden, where she was very happily married during a ceremony in the garden.
Those who fell under her enchanting spell describe Martha as elegant, classy, beautiful, wickedly funny, and always loving and caring. Such a mighty spirit in such a tiny package, her strength and fortitude against all obstacles is a shining example to all.
Martha is survived by her beloved husband, Bryan Albue, her sisters Jane Andrews (Mike) of Grand Junction, CO, Elizabeth Franchini (Greg) of Albuquerque, NM, Teresa Reddoch of Albuquerque, NM, and Karla Church (Chris) of Broomfield, CO; her brothers John Bergener of Roswell, NM and Steve Bergener (Susan) of Katy, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her parents, Dr. Karl L. and Janece M. "Frankie" Bergener, sister Barbara Montgomery, brothers Charles L. "Pete" Bergener and Bob Bergener, and her nephew Claud B. Montgomery, Jr. preceded her in death.
Family, and countless friends, will remember her lovingly for her indomitable spirit, her passion for life, her concern for others, and her brilliant smile, that - like her wit, and spunky sense of humor - always lit up the room.
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ from noon to 6:00 PM. Covid-19 precautions will be taken. See whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
for details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Martha Albue to the Arizona Humane Society, azhumane.org
or Desert Botanical Garden, dbg.org
.