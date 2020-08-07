Martha Ellen (Marti) Perry



Martha Ellen (Marti) Perry passed away on Monday, June 1st 2020. Marti was born October 18, 1940 in Warsaw, Indiana. She attended Illinois Wesleyan and Wayne State University. She got her master's degree in social work which she worked in many areas of and for many years.



Marti was a member of Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She sponsored children from other countries through the years. She loved music, art, and animals.



Marti is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Perry; her father, Everett Perry and sister, Elizabeth Keller. She is survived by two nieces, Patricia Evans and Terrye Peters; three great nieces and nephews (Jeremy (Sara) Evan's, Renee Marker & Jason (Jenessa) Peters) and four great great nieces and nephews (Sophia Marker, Brady Marker, Colette Evans & Caroline Evans).



Memorial contributions may be directed to donors choice of any humanitarian efforts of their choice. A Zoom Memorial Service will be held August 15, 2020 at 10 AM. Please contact citd@crossinthedesert.org for information on how to join the service









