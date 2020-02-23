|
|
Martha Jessie Douglas
Phoenix - Martha Jessie Douglas, a long-time resident of Phoenix, Ariz., died peacefully Wednesday the 19th of February at Banner University Medical Center. She was 63 years old.
Born in 1956 in Kankakee, Ill, Martha received an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Kankakee Community College. She had a long career at St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center in Phoenix as a Licensed Practical Nurse in pediatric intensive care. She most recently worked as a school nurse at Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix. She was dedicated to her chosen profession and continued to advance her skills by becoming a registered CPR instructor and taking continuing education courses. She has stopped at the scene of several automobile and motorcycle accidents without hesitation to put her skills into action.
Martha loved many dogs throughout her years, enjoyed traveling to California and Las Vegas, Nev., sewing, crafting and had a sharp sense of humor that brought many laughs to her friends, family and co-workers. Her preferred method of travel was her car. She enjoyed taking in the sites as she moved from place to place. She would often travel from Arizona to the Midwest to visit family and has also driven as far as Tennessee.
Martha was preceded in death by her father Kenneth A. Douglas, her mother Estalee Gail Massey Skinner, her sister Melba Jean Mulligan and her beloved chihuahua Cho Cho.
Martha is survived by her son Michael Clifford Douglas of Phoenix, Ariz., her daughter Michelle Beckman Peters of Clifton, Ill., her granddaughter Alicia Mykala Douglas of Avondale, Ariz., her grandson Dalton Cole Peters currently stationed at U.S. Army Fort Hood, Tex., her grandson Mason West Peters of Clifton, Ill., her brother Steven Donald Douglas of Elkhart Ind., her sister Mildred Joy Douglas of Mishawaka, Ind., many nieces and nephews and her cherished chihuahuas Chi Chi and Mr. Biggs.
According to her wishes, she will be cremated, and no memorial services will be held. Her ashes will be scattered in a garden amongst nature and under the shining light of the sun.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Arizona Humane Society at https://www.azhumane.org.
Cremation services are being provided by Best Funeral Services of Phoenix, Ariz. Please sign Martha's guestbook at https://bit.ly/marthadouglas.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020