|
|
Martha Lee "Martzie" Pine
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Martha Lee Pine received her desired blessing, passing peacefully during her afternoon nap.
Martha was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 26, 1928 to Herbert and Margaret Shera Pine. She spent her formative years in Dayton, OH graduating from Oakwood High School in 1946. She started her love affair with Cleveland as a student at the Flora Stone Mather College of Case Western Reserve University. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1950, she settled in Cleveland, ultimately working for over 35 years as an accountant for Ludlow Steel. After retirement, moved to Friendship Village in Tempe, AZ in 2006.
Martha always had rhymes to her reason. Whether it was a gift or a lesson, she had a playfully intelligent way of presenting nearly everything. She had a brilliant mind, and she kept current on the latest genetic and scientific theories, politics, the stock market and the world condition. Her deepest love for all creatures great and small was her own signature touch on the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Ann and Don Taska, her nephew David Fredric Taska, and countless friends and loved ones, all of whom she counted dearly. She is survived by her nephews John (Mary) and Phil (Karen Kamradt) Taska, nieces Carol Taska and Jean Taska Leatherman (Glenn Wolkoff), plus 3 grand-nephews, 2 grand-nieces, and the apple of her eye, her great grand-nephew Augie.
A celebration of life will be held at Friendship Village on Sunday, March 22 at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please think of Martha and do something she would do: Adopt an animal, pet a cat, write a poem, express an opinion, eat a scone, say a prayer, or volunteer to do something no one else wants to do. If you absolutely must spend money, make a donation to the Salvation Army or your local animal shelter.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020