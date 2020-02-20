|
|
Martha (Marti) Louise Buchmann
It is with great sadness that the family of Martha (Marti) Louise Buchmann announces her passing on Monday, February 17th, 2020, at the age of 70 years. Marti was loved and will be remembered by many including her children Elizabeth, Sara, and Christopher. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, caring friend, humorist, and Beatlemaniac.
A Catholic memorial mass will be celebrated in memory of Marti on Saturday, March 7th, at 10:00 am, at St. Gregory's Catholic Parish, 3424 N. 18th Ave, Phoenix
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marti Buchmann to the of Arizona at www.azkidney.org. The family is especially grateful to the Kidney Foundation who helped give Marti an extra seven years of life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020