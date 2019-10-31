|
Martha M Dawson
Phoenix - Martha M Dawson, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away October 18, 2019.
Born in Lafayette, Indiana, Martha was the daughter of the late Charles J. Stinebaugh & Hazel M. (Abbott) Pearson. She grew up in Lafayette, graduating from Jefferson High School and put herself through Warner College of Beauty Culture and worked as a beautician until her marriage to Robert C. Dawson on Sept 20, 1952. She and Bob celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2018 with their six children present.
Martha is survived by daughters Kathy Dawson; Karen Dawson; Sue (Graham) Stevens; Sharon (Rick) Kruger; and sons Tom (Rosa) Dawson; and Jim Dawson; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Four brothers, Charles, Bill, Jack, Donnie and one sister Donna preceded her in death.
Together, Martha and her husband lived in Albany, New York; Shelbyville, Indiana; Binghamton, New York; and Phoenix, Arizona while he worked at GE. The next phase of their lives took them to another career in ministry in San Manuel, Arizona and Deer Lodge, Montana. Retirement took them back to Phoenix.
Martha enjoyed having children around and when her children grew up, she had grandchildren in her home, sometimes she babysat for others. She cared for children at church during service. After her marriage, she attended classes on cooking, growing a garden and canning. She loved gardening and bringing vivid colors in bloom to any yard she lived in. She had a love for animals, and if they found their way to her door, they had a home there.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 am at Foothills Christian Church, 3951 W. Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310 with Rev. Bekah Krevens officiating. Reception in Fellowship Hall immediately afterwards. Private cremation arrangements made by Legacy Funeral Home, Peoria, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Arizona Humane Society or .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019