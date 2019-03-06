Services
Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic
20615 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 987-0315
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish
Queen Creek, AZ
Sun Tan Valley - Martha M. Hodl, who held positions within the Cook County Court System, Cook County State's Attorney's Office and later the Chicago Department of Consumer Affairs, died suddenly from a heart attack at her home in San Tan Valley, AZ on February 27. She was 69.

A longtime resident of Chicago, Hodl attended Chicago's Catholic elementary and high schools before earning an associate degree from National Louis University. She began her career in the late 1970s as a Spanish interpreter in Cook County Courts. In the mid-1980s, Hodl became an administrative assistant in the Child Support Division of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. In 1989, she joined the Chicago Department of Consumer Services as an Administrative Assistant to Commissioner Carolyn Shoenberger and as Director of Personnel, handling employee grievances and reprimands. She retired in 2003 at the same time her husband Kenneth F. Hodl retired from his longtime position as an Associate City Traffic Engineer with the Chicago Department of Transportation. She has spent the last 16 years in retirement in Arizona but still taking excellent care of her family.

Hodl is survived by her husband of 40-years Kenneth; son Marc Hodl; daughter Marcella Perez; grandchildren Matthew K. Hodl, Sebastian S. Hodl and Sophia Perez; three brothers and three sisters. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday March 7 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish in Queen Creek, AZ, with burial following at the San Tan Memorial Gardens at Schnepf Farms, also in Queen Creek.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019
