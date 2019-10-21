|
Martin Arthur Schroeder, Jr
Sun City West - Martin Arthur Schroeder, Jr (Marty), 93, of Sun City West, AZ began his journey to heaven on 10/19/2019 to join his wife Genevieve and his nine day old son Gregory. Marty was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 27, 1926 and grew up in a small town northwest of Chicago. Marty had a sister Lorraine and a brother Ronald.
On September 17, 1948 Marty married Genevieve Chirat and in 1959 they adopted identical one-month old twin boys, Lawrence Martin Schroeder (Larry) and Kenneth Martin Schroeder (Kenny). Larry is married to Linda and Kenny is married to Doreen. Larry and Linda gave Marty seven grandchildren (5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters). Marty always said his wife Genevieve was a beautiful lady, a wonderful Christian mother full of love and compassion and always ensured their sons has a happy childhood.
When Marty was in his senior year of high school, WWII was still going on and the military forces would have representatives from their programs visit with the seniors preparing to graduate to present their programs to encourage them to enlist in the service. Marty always wanted to be a Navy Air pilot, so he took their pilot V12 training exam and he had the top score of the four students that took the exam. He signed up for two years. About 3 weeks after graduating from high school, he received a letter from the Navy saying the V12 program was being temporarily closed down. They gave him two choices: they would cancel his two year commitment and he could wait to be drafted, or he could stay in the Navy Air programs. He stayed and worked hard to become a Bombardier. He and his pilot became great friends and shared the same enthusiasm to serve our country. When he completed his two year he received his Honorable Discharge and then went on to complete his goal in engineering.
He was employed with A.T. &T and his last assignment was Sales Manager of Major Accounts. He left to become the VP of Communications at Greyhound, a large diversified conglomerate in Phoenix, Arizona. He reminisces telling about the great meals he enjoyed in the formal executive dining room.
Marty contributed to his good life and health, to his love for God and Desert Palms Presbyterian Church of Sun City West.
Marty was also active in the following:
•Sun Country Corvette Club (with his 2007 Red Corvette)
•Sun City Elks Lodge #2559
•American Legion #0062
•Sun City West Wood Workers Club
Marty was also an avid sports fan, cheering on his Diamondbacks and Coyotes, but he did keep his loyalties to his Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks. He loved attending the games with his son Larry. What a mighty duo they were, Game 7 Grill and Johnny Rockets knew Marty and will miss him.
Marty had the honor and privilege to travel to Washington, DC a few years back with other Veterans on the Honor Flight.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019