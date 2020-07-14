1/1
Martin B. Kassell M.D.
Martin B Kassell, MD

Late in the evening Saturday, July 11, 2020, Martin B Kassell, MD - my dad, a well-respected Psychiatrist/Psychoanalyst, a father, husband, brother, son, grandfather, great grandfather, trusted friend, and cherished mentor - died in our Scottsdale home, at the age of 102.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie, son Neal, 3 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be no immediate memorial. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a date and location yet to be determined.

If you care to send a memorial donation please send to

The American Humane Society

https://americanhumane.org/

-Or -

Doctors Without Borders

https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?source=ADD200U0U17&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=legacy2020&utm_content=charity-tile




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
