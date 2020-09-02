Martin Feldman

Martin FeldmanPhoenix, Arizona - Martin (Marty) Feldman, 84, passed away August 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sara Jane, five daughters Robbin Keys, Ellen Asleason (Gil Asleason), Debra Menacho (Mike Menacho), Nicole Ramalho(Rick Ramalho) and Danielle Kenner. Nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.Marty was born and raised in New York where he lived with his parents and younger sister. After finishing high school, he spent the summer in California with his Aunt and Uncle. He fell in love with the weather. Soon after graduating from Pace College, he moved to California where he raised his children. He loved taking care of his lawn, rose bushes, barbequing and playing a lot of Pinochle. He spent many hours in support of his girls, he drove car pool for the Girl Scouts as well as enjoyed attending sporting and school events. Marty had a love for baseball. First was his love for the New York Yankees, followed by the Oakland A's and finally the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he was a season ticket holder. After 37 years working for Aramark, Marty retired in 1994 and moved to Arizona.Marty was extremely active in Rotary International, with its motto of 'Service above Self'. He was past District Governor of Rotary 5400 from 2002-2003 and served as active Rotary's Presidents Representative for District Conferences in the United States. He was passionate about the USA/ Mexico Friendship Conference which he helped in providing services where needed in the USA and Mexico. One of the highest awards given in Rotary is the "Service above Self" which Marty received in 2013.Marty was a caring and generous person who always gave of himself. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made kindly to The Rotary Foundation in Martys name.