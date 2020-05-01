Martin J Nodilo



Today, with these words, a bit of laughter, and a few tears, we celebrate the life and mourn the passing of a uniquely wonderful father and husband, Martin J Nodilo. His story is one of an unparalleled passion for life, of an athlete, a veteran, an accomplished businessman, doting father, family man and loving husband who spent his life giving of himself so that those around him could pursue their dreams. If only one thing can be said of Marty it is that he put his family first, always. He preserved though any obstacle determined to excel at sports, receive a college scholarship and become the first person in his family to earn a college degree.



Born in Monterey, California on May 21, 1944 to Mary Jane Eide Nodilo and Martin A. Nodilo, Marty left the beloved coastal waters when his mother moved them to Washington. There at North Thurston high school he put his formidable strength to good use in football and track earning a football scholarship to University of Washington, but later transferring to Utah State University. It was in Logan, Utah where his life changed forever when he met Patsy Lee Hatch, the woman he would spend the next 51 years of his life with. Even with all the other accomplishments, it was the family Martin and Patsy built together that was his most prized possession and it was that family that was by his side as he passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27.



He and Patsy lived throughout the country; on an army base in Ft. Benning GA, snorkeled in Hanauma Bay while living in Hawaii, dealt with brutal winters in Lincoln, NE and played volleyball on the beach while he was working in Miami. Twice they lived in the Washington DC area where their two sons were born several years apart. Always remembering the wonderful place that was Phoenix, Arizona, where Marty had received his MBA from the Thunderbird Graduate School, they decided to move their family back to the valley in 1984. It turned out to be the perfect place to raise a family. In Phoenix, while encouraging Patsy's success in business, Marty devoted himself to raising two young boys, MJ and John. He also took time to mentor other youth while coaching Pop Warner football and Basketball. He never missed school event, athletic competition or opportunity to stress the importance of using your talents to excel in school and other areas of life. When not using vacation time to attend club basketball tournaments in the summer, He and Patsy enjoyed lovely trips to Australia, London and other favored spots. In more recent years they spent part of September in a favored place, Carmel CA joined by dear friends.



Marty's infectious humor lit up a room and highlighted the relationship with his children and grandchildren. So many times, after telling the kids some exaggerated tale, they would run to Patsy and ask, "is that really true, Grandma?" No matter the person or situation, no one could spend time with Marty without a smile on their face.



Over the past three years, he spent almost as much time in the CT scanner, operating room, and oncology unit as he had done previously on the beloved golf course. He fought to see his grandchildren grow a little older and make sure that he could see a few more baseball, t-ball, soccer or volleyball games. Many things will be missed, many holes unfilled, but Marty left behind a legacy of memories full of laughter, love and a little bit of silliness.



Marty was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and treasured his relationship with so many of the brethren and sisters. He and Patsy were sealed in the Mesa Temple for Time and Eternity. It was that principle that most inspired him to join the LDS church early in their marriage. Serving in church callings was a joy for Marty, particularly his calling as secretary in the high priest leadership. His constant spiritual connection to his father in heaven was a great blessing in his life and the lives of his family.



Marty is survived by his loving wife Patsy, sons M.J. and John, daughters in law Julie and Susan, four loving Grandchildren Avery, Phoenix, Case and Ford. He is also survived by sister Cathy and brother in law Bob Getz, Patsy's brother and sister in law Bill & Janet Hatch, sister in law Vicky & Jim Mallock and sisters Barbara Hendricks and Donna Kay Wheeler. A celebration of Life will be planned for a later date









