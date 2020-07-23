Martin Joseph Zaksek



Phoenix - Martin Joseph Zaksek, 75, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born March 23, 1945 in Canton, Ohio (Stark County), one of five sons born to Martin E. and Helen M. Zaksek. He graduated from Canton McKinley High School and joined the United States Marines; serving at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC. He later pursued a career in automotive sales. A former resident of Dallas, Texas, Martin was moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1987 following a severe brain injury resulting from an automobile accident. For the past 30 plus years Martin has been guided by the care of his brother and family while residing in an assisted care home. The staff at the Centers all new Marty or had heard of him—as the one who wanted to know their name and what state they were from. And that became his line to everyone he met: "What's your name and what State are you from?"



Marty learned to work Word Puzzle books and always had one with him; even when he became confined to his wheel chair. He liked participating in the various activities at the Home and played bingo as his favorite. Even with his severe disability, Marty had a unique sense of humor and will be deeply missed.



Martin was predeceased by two brothers: David G. Zaksek and John H. Zaksek. He leaves behind two brothers; George E. Zaksek of Phoenix, AZ; and Robert L. Zaksek of Ventura, CA. Survivors also include one son: Chris Zaksek of Fort Worth, TX.



Burial arrangements have been entrusted to the National Cremation Society, Phoenix, AZ. His ashes will be interred with military honors at the National Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Alternative Cancer Research Fund, PO Box 38471, Phoenix, AZ 85069.









