Martin Laderman, O.D.



Phoenix - Martin Laderman was born On October 22, 1931 in The Bronx, New York City and passed away in Phoenix on May 5, 2020.



He went to college at Pacific University, and graduated with the degree Doctor of Optometry. After graduation he returned to New York where he met this wife, Willa, and they were married in 1957.



They immediately moved to Phoenix, where he practiced optometry until retiring in 2002. Martin was devoted to the profession. He served as president of the Central Arizona Optometric Association, president of the Arizona Optometric Association, and was appointed to the Arizona Board of Optometry. He was also on the board of the Vision Service Plan in Arizona.



Martin and his family were early members of Temple Solel and later joined Temple Chai. He was known for his skill and enthusiasm in blowing the shofar on Yom Kippur as well as teaching others to do so.



He was a devoted husband and father. He loved his grandchildren and was delighted to see them when possible, since most of them do not live in Arizona. Martin had many friends and was especially close to his tennis group.



He is survived by his wife Willa, brother Stanley Laderman, daughters Sandra Siegel, Ellen Laderman, Anne Laderman, sons-in-law, grand children, and one great grand child.



Funeral services were held at Beth Israel Cemetery on May 7. Donations may be made to the Pacific University Laderman Endowed Fund for Optometry, c/o Jan Stricklin 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, Oregon, or Hospice of the Valley, or Mazon The Jewish Response to Hunger.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store