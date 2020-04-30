Martin Louis Bell
Scottsdale - Martin Louis Bell, a plastic surgeon and medical malpractice attorney, passed away of heart disease on April 25, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 76.
Dr. Bell held a B.A. and M.D., cum laude, from Boston University. He completed residencies in General Surgery at Boston University Hospital and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Tulane University. Dr. Bell was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha National Medical Honor Society and earned many awards for academic excellence. He earned his J.D. at Loyola University Law School in New Orleans and was admitted to Louisiana and Arizona State Bars. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1975-79.
Born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on July 27,1943, Martin spent his youth in the Boston area. He was the son of the late Benjamin Bell, M.D., and Esther Fleishman Bell. He lived in New Orleans for many years and in 1997 made his home in Scottsdale.
Martin loved life, was an avid sailor, accomplished skater and hockey player, enjoyed playing the piano, and was passionate about opera and music.
Martin is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda Herold. "It was a privilege to share his life and so many blissful moments together. He was a loving companion and I will miss him always," she said. In Linda's company, he was a frequent presence at society, cultural and philanthropic events in the Valley. Martin and Linda shared a wide circle of friends and enriched their lives with a love for the arts, traveling the world together to expand their cultural horizons. He is also survived by his son, Noah Bell (Jennifer), Jennifer Bell Renfroe (Wesley), granddaughters Abigail and Mason, grandson Ethan, all of Apex, NC, and his brother Maynard Bell (Jean Schulman) of Phoenix, Arizona.
Memorials have been delayed by the Covid-19 crisis. Donations may be made in Martin's memory to the Phoenix Chapter of the American Heart Association at 50 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85003.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.