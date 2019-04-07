|
Martin Michael "Marty" Fay
Peoria - Martin Michael Fay, "Marty," passed away on March 29, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona
Martin was born in New York City, New York on February 6, 1936 to Martin and Mary (Powers) Fay. He served his country honorably in the Navy for over 22 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married the love of his life, Loretta Brennan, in 1958 in Rome, Italy. Upon retiring from the Navy, Marty enrolled in Old Dominion University where he earned a master's degree in Education. He taught in the Virginia Beach School System for several years before changing careers with a job at Lockheed Martin. In his later years, he worked actively with St. Vincent De Paul helping people in need.
Family and his faith were most important to Marty. He also enjoyed running, biking and swimming. He ran 5 marathons and participated in over 100 triathlons. Throughout his life, he enjoyed backpacking, camping and was an avid fly fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Loretta. He is survived by his four children Martin Fay and his wife Karen of Orwigsburg PA, Michael Fay and his wife Jenny of Manhattan NY, Mary Wood and her husband John of Peoria AZ, and Christopher Fay and his wife Nina of Philadelphia PA. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren of which he was extremely proud.
A Funeral Mass with be held at 10:00 am on April 27, 2019 at St Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019