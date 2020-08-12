1/1
Martin Peter "Marty" Hildebrandt
Martin Peter Hildebrandt "Marty"

Martin Peter Hildebrandt "Marty" passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the peace of his home surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters. Originally from Omaha, NE, Marty has been in Arizona for the majority of his adult life. With his wife Sarah, Marty has raised two daughters and been an integral part of the family business, Clyde Hardware. For those that knew Marty, his zeal and passion for life were undeniable; he worked tirelessly and flawlessly, played without regard for risk, and held his family and those he loved like family deep in his heart. No matter the circumstance, he took on every day with a project and a purpose; never were they left unfinished and always executed to perfection. Marty is survived by his wife Sarah, daughters Traci (and husband Joe Chandler) and Kara (and husband Jeffery Jordan), granddaughters (Maggie and Betsy), brothers (Bob and Hank), sister (Deann), countless family and friends that meant the world to Marty, and the Saturday breakfast club. He joins his parents (Otis and Lois) in heaven, where he and Otis will continue to build mansions as Lois watches with the Cornhuskers game in the background. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in the main sanctuary of Bethany Bible Church, 6060 N 7th Avenue, Phoenix out of respect for social distancing during the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Marty's name to either St. Vincent De Paul Phoenix or Hospice of the Valley. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
