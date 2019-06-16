|
|
Martin Samuel Oudenhoven
Sun City - Martin Samuel Oudenhoven, "Sam", 91, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Sun City, AZ.
He was born on June 30, 1927 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Martin Francis and Luna Wells Oudenhoven.
After graduating from Waukesha High School in 1945 he entered the Army. Sam was shipped to France at the end of World War II. There he met and married Madeleine Soddu of Ansouis, France.
On his return to the States, Sam returned to the Missouri University of Science and Technology where he earned his Master's Degree. He later worked for the Bureau of Mines in Denver, CO. He retired from the Bureau in 1993.
His wife of 55 years, Madeleine, died in 2002 in Lakewood, CO. The next year he moved to Sun City, AZ. There he met and married Shirley Mathews and they had 16 happy years together.
His is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Robert, his daughter Linda Oudenhoven and his granddaughter Nicole Oudenhoven. He is further survived by a sister Luna Moretti of Sun City and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Frances Niece-Brooks of Sun City, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, donations may be sent to: The National Academy of Sciences Engineering and Medicine at http://www.nationalacademies.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019