Arizona Community Church
9325 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Arizona Community Church
9325 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ
Martin Slaughter Stringfellow Iii


1933 - 2020
Martin Slaughter Stringfellow Iii Obituary
Martin Slaughter Stringfellow III

Martin died peacefully on January 29, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. Martin was born in 1933 and was 86 years old. His career was in Electrical Engineering and he retired from Motorola. He enjoyed the outdoors, building and flying model airplanes and was highly skilled in building boat models that are showcased in the Cape Charles Historical Museum in Virginia.

Martin is survived by: Brother, Frank Stringfellow. Wife, Mary Murphy. Daughters, Patty Griese, Kathy Hetrick, and Margie Stringfellow. Son-in-law, Mark Griese. Grandsons, Danny Kunz and Kyle Stringfellow. He was predeceased by his Sister, Frances Bailey.

Friends are welcome to join the Celebration of Life Service, held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:00pm Arizona Community Church, 9325 S Rural Rd Tempe AZ 85284 Building G-2.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
