Martina Lou Weeter
Martina Lou Weeter

June 3rd, 1932 - August 18th, 2020

Martina possessed a personality that stood far higher than her stature of 4 feet 11 inches (in heels!) She was the epitome of the perfect mother, wife and friend. Known as "Marti," she loved the company of friends and doted over her husband, children and grandchildren. Her joys and activities included entertaining friends and family, wrapping presents for the holidays, cooking (and eating!), singing in the church choir, sailing off on a cruise, camping in an overcrowded Volkswagen bus, gambling in Vegas, and laughing with her sisters until they all wet their pants. She delivered humor in the most natural way. The spirit of her life is captured in the countless pictures and memories of her smiles that will be cherished by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Martina is predeceased by her husband Frank and survived by her children Deanne (Roger), Mark (Julie), Kerri (Ted), and Barry; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, please contribute to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

