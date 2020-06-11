Marty (Martin) Abramson



It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Marty (Martin) Abramson at age 73 on June 7, 2020. Marty was born in Newark, New Jersey. He is a graduate of Temple University with a BS and MFA both in Communication and Theater.



After his marriage to Shotsy (Sharon) Holper, he moved in 1973 to Tempe, AZ to teach at Arizona State University in the theater department as the Technical Director. He then founded and operated for decades Centerline Stage & Studio Lighting, which later became Hollywood Rental. He enjoyed entertaining people with stories of celebrities and sports personalities in the industry.



Family and travel were among Marty's passions. Over the last 5 years, he enjoyed spending time and making memories with his adoring grandchildren. He was a founding member of Temple Emanuel of Tempe and a proud supporter of Israel.



Marty Abramson is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Shotsy, his two children, Susan Goldberg (Nathan), Robert Abramson (Alison) and his 5 grandchildren, Leo, Saul, Abe, Emily and Hannah. He is preceded in death by his parents, Selma and Leo Abramson, and his sister, Edith Bob.



A private funeral service and burial occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. Donations in memory of Marty can be made to Temple Emanuel of Tempe, Arizona Jewish Historical Society or St. Mary's Food Bank.









