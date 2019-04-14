|
|
Marvin D. Loos
Phoenix - Marvin D. Loos, died March 23, 2019, at age 82.
He was born in Hamilton, Ohio in 1936, to Henry and Rose Loos. In 1950, his parents brought him to Phoenix, Arizona, where he graduated from Phoenix Technical School, having been voted "most likely to succeed." He attended Phoenix College, then Arizona State College (later Arizona State University), graduating in 1961 with a degree in insurance.
He began his insurance career in 1957 (while still in school), as an agent with Lincoln National. At Lincoln, his career spanned sales, supervision, training, and a stint in the Home Office as an Advanced Underwriter.
Marv earned his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation in 1968. Professional that he was, he became active in the CLU Society (later Society of Financial Service Professionals), becoming president of the Phoenix Chapter. In tribute to his exemplary career and service to his clients and his profession, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Phoenix Chapter. Marv also became the Arizona chapter president of the National Association of Insurance Financial Advisors, who bestowed on him their highest award, the Jack Bobo Award of Excellence.
Eventually, Marv's practice evolved into employee benefits consulting. He helped thousands of clients get maximum advantage from their retirement, disability, medical and dental plans.
There are few individuals like Marvin Loos; a man who has lived his life according to the principle's and high ideals of PSE. He has set the bar high in servant leadership and loyalty to Pi Sigma Epsilon, and the organization will not be the same without him.
PSE Accomplishments: Chartering Member of Iota chapter (April 22, 1958), Past National President (1992-1993), 1999 Honorary Life Member Former Iota chapter Advisor, Member of PSENEF Board of Trustees.
Marv spent countless hours working with the Arizona Department of Insurance and Arizona Legislature as an unpaid consultant/lobbyist. Many consumer protection laws currently on the books resulted from his efforts to raise the standards of the insurance profession.
Maintaining his sense of humor until the end, Marv wrote "It's possible my entire purpose in life is simply to serve as a warning to others." It would be more accurate to say he served as an example to others.
Marvin D. Loos, the epitome of the dedicated, knowledgeable, ethical insurance professional, was preceded in death by his parents and brother, and is survived by his dear nieces, Debbie Kroulik and Christie Spencer, and serveral cousins.
No funeral service. A Memorial Service will be planned for later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PBS or favorite charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019