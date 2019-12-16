|
Marvin Dale King
Chandler - Marvin Dale King, 75, born Nov. 3, 1944, Safford AZ, died Dec. 11, 2019 Chandler, AZ.
Preceded in death by his parents Frances Merrell and Dale Glines King, Brothers Val King and Gordon King.
Survived by Kenon Cresap King, wife of 52 years, Children-Clarice (Risa) Lysenko, Steven D. (Lisa) King, Denice King, Karen (Craig) Haymond, Bret C. (Nancy) King, 23 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, Sisters-Lucinda Palmer, Sharon Madsen, Verla Jackson, Rhonda Kauwe, Brothers-Bruce King, Darcy King, and Norman King. Services to be held at LDS Chandler Chapel, 1115 E. Ray Rd Chandler, Az, December 20, 2019, at 3 PM with visitation from 1:30-2:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ldsphilanthropies.org/index.html or hiefer.org/gift-catalog/index.html
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019