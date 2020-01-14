Services
Dr. Marvin M. Fisher, age 92, passed away peacefully at home. Marvin was born in Detroit, MI on November 20, 1927. He attended Wayne State for his undergraduate work, and the University of Minnesota for his PhD, where he met his wife Jill.

The moved to Tempe in 1958 where Professor Fisher joined the dept. of English. This 36 year affiliation included Fulbright Professorships to Greece, Norway, and Germany.

Marvin lived a full life as a scholar, athlete, and most of all a compassionate man with a deep love of all living things.

He is survived by his daughters, Annie, Sarah, and Laura Fisher, and Laura's fiancé Mike Calmese.

Committal service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix AZ 85024. A Celebration of Life will be held at Marvin's home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm.

Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
