Marvin "Jerry" Hilton
Scottsdale - Marvin Jerry Hilton, 80, a longtime Scottsdale resident, passed away at home on March 26, 2019. Born April 19, 1938 in Waterloo, IA, his family lived in Mason City. Jerry graduated from Mason City High School in 1956, excelling in track. A veteran of the US Air Force, he graduated from Northern Arizona University. Highlights of a long career include Rainbo Bread in Phoenix for 14 years, and a Wienerschnitzel restaurant franchise in Sacramento for 13 years. In 2002 he retired to Scottsdale, and is survived by wife Nancy of 29 years; 2 sisters, Jean McLaughlin (Larry) of Mason City, and Joyce Vickers (Mike) of Inver Grove Hts MN; a brother, Jim (Debbie) of Leesburg, FL; 3 children, sons Jerry J. and Jody James, and daughter Nickole Dillon of Rocklin CA; Stepson Robert Ritchie of Phoenix; Stepdaughter Sherry Whitener (Jerry); 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, all dearly loved.
Donations may be made to the Mason City Iowa High School Class of '56 Scholarship Fund. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at Continental Villas Townhomes' North Clubhouse on April 13, from 1 to 4. Location: 8308 E Valley Vista Dr.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019