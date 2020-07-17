1/1
Marvin J. Isbell
Marvin J. Isbell

Marvin J. Isbell passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was born on Jan 11, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marvin served in The United States Navy and loved his country. He is preceded in death by his wife Rachel of 54 years. He is survived by his second wife Gail of 12 years. His children Darlene Brumbaugh, Marsha Starrick, Nancy Horn, James Isbell and son-in-law Tim Horn. Six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. You will live forever in our hearts.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
