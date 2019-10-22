Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
LDS church building
41426 N. Barnes Parkway
Queen Creek, AZ
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS church building
41426 N. Barnes Parkway
Queen Creek, AZ
Marvin John Loar


1938 - 2019
Marvin John Loar Obituary
Marvin John Loar

81, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones October 20, 2019. Marvin was born in Farmington, NM on January 8, 1938. He married his sweetheart, Janice Christensen Loar on December 19, 1961 for time and all eternity in the Mesa, AZ Temple. He was loved and adored by all who knew him. He lived a life full of faith, sacrifice, service and love. He will be greatly missed. Marvin is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Janice Christensen Loar and his sons Shaun David Loar and Shannon Mark Loar. He is survived by five children. Sheldon Lee (Sherry) Loar, Sherwin Von (Tylene) Loar, Shane Merrill (Laura) Loar, Shalynn Kenneth (Allison) Loar, and Sherri Ann (Shane) Merkley. He is also survived by 22 adoring grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 25, 2019 from 7-9pm at the Bunker Funeral Home, 3529 E. University Dr. Mesa, AZ 85213. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am with visitation from 10-10:30am prior to services at the LDS church building, located at 41426 N. Barnes Parkway, Queen Creek, AZ 85140.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
