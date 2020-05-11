Marvin L. Thomas



Marvin L. Thomas passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 81 years in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Marvin was a victum of the Coronavirus Pandemic, and was hospitalized for one week before his death. Marvin was born in Salem, Oregon on August 6, 1938, and spent most of his early years in the town of St. Helens, Oregon, a suburb of Portland, Oregon.



Marvin. with his "million-dollar-smile", and kind demeanor was loved and respected by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, three well-loved stepsons, Rod, Rory, and Rusty Wakefield of the Seattle/Kirkland, Washington area. His son, Douglas W. Thomas, preceded him in death from a glioblastoma brain tumor in 2017. He is also survived by his adoring sister, Burnice (and Les Hanna), their 3 daughters, Lisa (Troy Harbick), Lori (Matt Zelones), and Melissa Anthony and 2 children.



Marvin has many Grandchildren in the Seattle/Kirkland, Washington area, and Marvin made a special effort to see each one whenever he and Betty made their annual summer trip to Washington State and the Pacific Northwest.



Retired since 1996, Marvin and Betty moved to Arizona in November of 1997 for the Sunshine and the Golf. They settled in Sun Lakes, Arizona with Oakwood Golf Course at the top of Marvin's List. He had many memorable golf games there, as well as many memorable, dear friends. A natural athete Marvin excelled in many sports, including Football, Basketball and Track. He was a member of the 1956 St. Helens State Basketball Championship Team. And he was also a Pole-Vaulting Champion for the States of Washington and Oregon in 1957 and 1958. After High School, Marvin attended Skagit Valley Jr. College in Mt. Vernon, Washington on a Basketball Scholarship, then attended Compton Jr. College in California for Track, and finally came back to Washington State to settle in Kirkland, Washington.



But most of all, Marvin was just an all-around "good guy" with a wonderful sense of humor and a caring attitude for all. He will definitely be missed.



Final Arrangements were provided by Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona, and a "Celebration of Life" for Marvin will be held in Seattle (or) Kirkland, Washington the summer of 2020.









