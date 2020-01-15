|
|
Marvin Lee Brown
Mesa - Marvin Lee Brown, 90, passed away on January 10, 2020. Marvin was born on December 22, 1929 in Todd County, South Dakota to Carl and Frances (Emerick) Brown. He was the 6th of 11 children. At the age of 22 he joined the United States Army where he served until August of 1953. He married the love of his life, Johanna M. (Schaefer), in October 1962. They were married for 57 years. He was an Engineer at Hunt Co. in Chicago, Illinois and a Fleet Manager for the City of Mesa, Arizona and Douglas County, Nevada.
Marvin loved to garden, make sweet blackberry wine, go camping and fishing, and cook wonderful dutch oven meals. He was an amazing man of integrity who sincerely cared for all.
He is survived by his wife Johanna; brother, Willis Brown (Virginia); sister, Mildred Grooms; 3 children, Kimberly Paventy (Steve), Douglas Brown (Laura) and Katherine Kuhl; 7 grandchildren, Joshua DeWeese (Erin), Toni DeWeese, Ethan Kuhl, Nicholas Paventy, Bridgette Fulbright (Spencer), Emilie Brown, and Anneliese Brown; and 2 great grandchildren, Mia Fulbright and Brayden Fulbright.
A Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207, with a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 PM, and a reception to follow interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marvin's name to the . https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020