Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Resources
Glendale - Marvin Lee Whittier, 75, of Glendale, AZ passed away on May 13, 2019 at his home. Marvin was born on October 15, 1943 in Dalhart, TX to Laforest and Vera (Reid) Whittier and moved to Arizona in 1958. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked in the electrical field at Western Electric, where he retired in 2006. Marvin loved spending time with family, friends, and his dogs. He also enjoyed watching movies, golfing, bowling, and sports. He is rejoined with his wife, Susan of 37 years, his daughter Juli, sister Fern and parents. He is survived by his children Joseph, Anthony and Angie, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, brother Larry and sisters Janice and Terri. To honor Marvin's life, a 2:00 pm Memorial Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381 on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Marvin will be placed at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with his wife Susan at a later date. To share memories, please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019
