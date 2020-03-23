|
|
Marvin Roy Smith
Marvin Roy Smith was born on July 2, 1925 to Marvin W. and Elsie (Ranschau) Smith in Humboldt, South Dakota. His family moved to Lester, Iowa at an early age where he graduated from Lester High School in 1943. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served two and half years in the Pacific. Marvin was united in marriage to Irene Rippentrop on September 13, 1946 in Lester, Iowa. The couple lived in Lester, Luzerne and Belle Plaine, Iowa before moving to Phoenix, Arizona. Marvin was self-employed for 40 years as a plumbing, heating, and electrical contractor. He retired in 1990 but continued to work part time until ill health forced him to retire completely. Marvin was an active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and served in several different capacities in the Lutheran Churches in Lester, Luzerne and Belle Plaine, Iowa and Phoenix, Arizona. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #1. Grateful for having shared his life are 2 sons Gary and Randy, 2 daughters, Linda Martin and Cindy Simpson, sister Donna Krutz (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Sandra, brother Walter, his parents and wife of 72 years, Irene. Family requests expressions of sympathy donations be made to the Apostles Lutheran Church. A private Graveside service will be held for family and a Memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family at the Apostles Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements made by Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020