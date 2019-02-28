|
|
Marvin Smith
Mesa - Marvin Smith, 67, of the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community passed away Friday Feb 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patsy A. Smith, two daughters Laura and Sarah Smith, two grandsons Drew Manuel and Grant Smith, two granddaughters Tecia Smith and Aubrey Smith, one brother and five sisters and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Helen Smith and two sons, Brent and Benjamin Smith. Wake service Friday March 1, 2019 6-10PM at Memorial Hall, 9849 E Earll Dr. in Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2, 2019, 8:00AM-10:00AM at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3040 N Extension Road Scottsdale, AZ. Interment will be at the Salt River Cemetery. Arrangements by Meldrum Mortuary
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 28, 2019