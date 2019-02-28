Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Memorial Hall
9849 E Earll Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
3040 N Extension Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin Smith Obituary
Marvin Smith

Mesa - Marvin Smith, 67, of the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community passed away Friday Feb 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patsy A. Smith, two daughters Laura and Sarah Smith, two grandsons Drew Manuel and Grant Smith, two granddaughters Tecia Smith and Aubrey Smith, one brother and five sisters and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Helen Smith and two sons, Brent and Benjamin Smith. Wake service Friday March 1, 2019 6-10PM at Memorial Hall, 9849 E Earll Dr. in Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2, 2019, 8:00AM-10:00AM at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3040 N Extension Road Scottsdale, AZ. Interment will be at the Salt River Cemetery. Arrangements by Meldrum Mortuary
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now