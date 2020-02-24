|
Marvin Wayne Teutsch
Phoenix - Marvin Wayne Teutsch, age 86, passed away Feb 22, 2020. Marvin was born May 26, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA to Curtis and Frederika Frankofsky Bert. He was raised in Detroit, MI and relocated to Phoenix in 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather; Joseph Teutsch and his brother; Curtis Teutsch.
Marvin married Margaret Ballow on March 1, 1958 at Highland Park, MI Church of Christ. They were founding members of Desert Chapel Church of Christ in Phoenix where Marvin served as an Elder, taught Bible studies and led their Boy Scout Troop.
Marvin graduated from University of Michigan with a degree in Mechanical Engineering to which he added further studies in electronics and manufacturing. Over his career, he was a skilled innovator, designer, and inventor who received several patents. He enjoyed fishing and camping, and was a classic car enthusiast.
Marvin is survived by his wife, his three sons; Christopher (Phoenix), Douglas (Marianne) of Tolleson and David (Tina) of Flower Mound, TX, and their children Sam and Nicole.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020