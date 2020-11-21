1/
Mary Alice Gall
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Alice Gall

Omaha, NE - August 29, 1943 - November 12, 2020

Gall, Mary Alice "Doodle" Gonzales Kuhns Kinney, age 77, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. Mary was born on August 29, 1943 in Illinois. She is survived by her husband, David, three sons: Jeffrey Kinney (Tiffany), Brent Kinney, and Orson Kinney (Ricarda), one daughter, Kristine (Scott Pietruszynski), three siblings: Jimmy Gonzales (Mary Jane), Virginia Willingham (Allan, deceased), and Ellen Buckley (Alan); eight grandchildren; and many members of extended family.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Nov. 23rd at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive in Omaha, followed by a private Committal Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements by:

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
