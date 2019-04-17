|
|
Mary Alice Jessen Edwards
Scottsdale - Mary Alice Jessen Edwards, 83, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Estes Park, CO, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019, with her family by her side. Mary was born on August 29, 1935 at home on Sylamore Creek near Mountain View, Arkansas, to Henry and Mae Jessen. She was the 5th of 10 children. They moved to the town of Mountain View in 1941. She worked at the Family owned Drug Store. She attended Mountain View High School where she was a star basketball player, a member of the Yearbook club, and the Future Homemakers of America. She was voted best dressed of her senior class. She graduated in 1954.
After graduation she moved to Denver. She worked at American National Bank and Skaggs Drug Center, where she met Renz. They were married in Pocatello, ID, in 1959 and shared nearly 60 years of marital bliss. They were blessed with three daughters and Mary loved being a mother and a wife!
Mary loved spending time with her family and friends. She was active at both churches, St. Anthony on the Desert, Scottsdale, AZ, and St. Bartholomew's in Estes Park, CO.
She was involved in community activities including PTA at Barcelona, Cocopah and Chaparral Schools, Informed Parents, Welcome Wagon, Phoenix Cotillion, Election Boards, Girl Scouts, Christian Women's Groups and Summer Residents Association. She worked as a Sales Representative for Wrigley Gum.
Nothing made Mary happier than being in the midst of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She felt her most important role was to preserve family relationships and keep everyone connected, which she did! She will be remembered for her incredible devotion to her family and friends. Family was everything to her.
She is survived by her husband, Renz, daughters, Robyn Getz (Jeff), Melody Taylor (Jack), and Shauna Duell (Craig, predeceased), 9 grandchildren, David (Becky), Daniel (Claudia), Taylor (Stephanie), Joshua, Shane, Jordan, Austin, Stephen, and Faith, as well as great grandchildren Micah, Josiah, Zachary (predeceased), and Olivia.
Heaven received a woman of grace who's smile could light the stars. She loved her family fiercely and shared her kindness freely with others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 1:00 pm, 12990 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Youth Programs at either St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church, Scottsdale, AZ, or St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Estes Park, CO.
