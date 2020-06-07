Mary Alice Satterfield Swanson
Scottsdale - Mary Alice Satterfield Swanson, 78, passed away on May 9, 2020. Mary was born on November 14, 1941 in Madison, WI., to Al and Marge Satterfield. Mary spent her childhood years on Lake Kegonsa and graduated from Madison West High School in 1959. In that same year she moved to Tempe, AZ to attend Arizona State University. She was active in the Alpha Phi Sorority and even served as president. She received her Bachelor of Science in 1965, Master of Arts in Education in 1975, and Master of Counseling in 1977. She started her own private counseling practice, while also teaching for the Maricopa Community College district. She taught geology, geography, psychology, and sociology.
In 1990, she and her husband Cyril Swanson moved to Payson, AZ., where she continued her counseling practice and teaching at Eastern Arizona College. While in Payson, she was active in the Arizona Archaeological Society and took part in several archeological digs and excavations. In addition, she was a key member on the Board of Directors for many years at the cabin she owned in Thompson Draw near Payson.
Mary loved the outdoors having spent many summers in Northern Wisconsin. She logged many miles on canoe trips in Wisconsin, the Boundary Waters, and the Quetico in Canada. She had many interests including horseback riding, geology, archaeology, writing, and music. She is the composer of several songs about the North Country such as "The Life of a Voyager," and "The River Maligne" which are recognized as national folk songs. In addition, she has a vast collection of short stories and poetry and is a published author in the National Library of Poetry.
Special to Mary was her time spent at Camp Manito-wish as a camper and then as a camp counselor in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin. She made dear friends there where she became an expert in canoeing and camping. As a camp counselor, she led canoe trips throughout the North. Mary used to say "I spent half my life in a canoe, the other half on a horse, how lucky can you be!" The songs she composed there are still sung today.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Marge Satterfield, and her husband, Cyril Swanson. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Kauffman (Bill), children Eric Webster (Stephanie) of Phoenix and Tara Webster of Scottsdale and two grandchildren Camille and Ethan. Vanja Schiller and Wendy (Elijah) Fuchs are her stepchildren/step grandchild.
Above all, Mary will be remembered most for being a kind, patient, devoted, and loving mother who loved her children unconditionally. She loved nature, rock hunting, playing guitar, and singing. She shared these passions with her children.
Contributions may be made to Camp Manito-wish indicating it is in memory of Mary Satterfield Swanson. Giving to Camp may be done online at www.manito-wish.org/donate or by mailing in a check to Camp Manito-wish YMCA, P.O. Box 246, Boulder Junction, WI 54512.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.