|
|
Mary Alice Tackman-McKee
Mesa - Mary Alice Tackman-McKee had a lust for life and adventure. She commenced a new adventure in the universe May 7, 2019. She was living proof big things come in small packages.
Mary, the youngest daughter of Glen O. and Maggie H. Tackman and was born in Manito, Illinois on August 22, 1941.
Mary graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1959 and attended Illinois State University. Mary spent several years working at Methodist Hospital and Bradley University in Peoria, IL before moving to Arizona. Mary had a great love for children her dogs Sydney and Bones. Mary was a devoted educator. As a librarian for Marcos de Niza High School, for 30 years she taught teens and younger children the value of reading and to be unique. She also was a faithful Sunday School teacher.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Glen Jr and Marvin Tackman. Mary will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. She is survived by sister Shirley Probus of Hopedale, Illinois along with other family members located in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida and Missouri.
There will be a private Celebration of Life for Mary in Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 18, 2019