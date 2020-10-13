1/1
Mary Alice VanWey
Mary Alice Van Wey

Mary Alice Van Wey, age 73, passed away on Thursday October 8, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Carl, her two children, John (Melissa) Jacobson and Jennifer (Graig) Fisher, and her five grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Mary Alice was retired from Salt River Project, and she was active in her church community. Besides her husband, children, and grandchildren, Mary Alice is also survived by her loving sisters, Peggy (Jerry) Zientara and Darlene Hallman, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary Alice was known to be very kind and a friend to all, and her family and faith were most important to her. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 16th from 4:30-7:00pm at Queen of Heaven Funeral Home in Mesa, and a service will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00am at the Queen of Heaven Chapel, with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary Alice's name can be made at the ASPCA, where she was a long-time supporter.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
