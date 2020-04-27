|
Mary Angela "Angie" Jimenez
Mary Angela "Angie" Jimenez, Born in Phoenix, Arizona, September 9, 1968, died peacefully in her sleep at home on April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Jesus F. Jimenez and her fur baby, Gidget; survived by her mother Sylvia A. Jimenez, six sisters, one brother, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She loved all her family, including aunts, uncles, & cousins. She lived life on her own terms-her smile lit up a room, her laugh was contagious and she will be missed dearly.
