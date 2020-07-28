1/1
Mary Ann Bailey

Sun City - Mary Ann Bailey, 87, of Sun City, AZ passed away on July 22, 2020. She was born in Phoenix, AZ on June 25, 1933. Proceeded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Myers, brother William Myers and her loving husband of 44 years, Keith C. Crowley. Survivors include her children Karen A. Cooke, William C. Crowley (Rose), Carolyn J. Aragon (Mario), Anna Hockenhull (Michael). Brothers - Chuck Myers (Peggy), John Myers (Ruth). Sisters - Margaret Seals (Walt), Betty Thorley, Virginia Dukes (Ron). 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Mary Ann was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. Her main career was her family and making sure all of us were happy.

Services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020. With viewing starting at 10:00AM and services starting at 11:00AM First Baptist Church of Sun City, 11019 W. Peoria Ave, Sun City, AZ. Final resting place 12:30PM Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
