Mary Ann Culshaw
Phoenix - Mary Ann Culshaw passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2019 at the age of 93, as the result of a fall and a previously undiagnosed health condition. Mary was the caring mother of three sons and the loving wife of her husband Bob Culshaw who passed away in 2002. Mary and Bob were frequent travelers and constant companions over their 67 years of marriage. They were a perfect match.
Friends and family will readily agree that Mary could best be described as adventurous, highly independent, notably determined and a person of unbounded optimism. Mary truly lived life on her terms until her very last day. She was an example to all of us. Although Mary didn't reach her goal of living to a 130, the 93 years she did live was well lived.
Mary is survived by her sons Michael, Scott, and Lance Culshaw; Lance's wife Sandy and their two sons Eric and Chad; and Scott's son Ryan. Michael offered an opinion shared by his brothers that while there are many wonderful moms in this world, Mary would be at the top of the list. We'll greatly miss her terrific positive influence in our lives.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 2 to June 5, 2019