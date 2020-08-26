1/1
Mary Ann McCaw Guerra
Mary Ann McCaw Guerra

Phoenix - Mary Ann McCaw Guerra passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home in Phoenix, Arizona; surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 24, 1944 in Globe, Arizona to Erleen Kennedy and Cecil McCaw.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Arthur Daniel Guerra, her daughter Stacie (Alex) Fajardo, son Daniel Guerra and her three grandchildren, Bianca, Alexander and Hailey. As her brother Lee Elders and wife Brit would say, "Mary has graduated, she has now earned her angel wings." She will be with us in spirit, always. May she rest in peace.

On Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th St., Phoenix, a Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. The burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St. Phoenix.

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
