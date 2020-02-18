|
Mary Ann Walton
Chandler - Mary Ann Walton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. She graduated in 1952 from Amarillo High School in Amarillo, Texas. She married Paul Walton that same year and went on to have eight children. Mary Ann was an outgoing friendly woman who loved her family and enjoyed life. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She never met a stranger she didn't like and could make friends just by waiting in line at the grocery store. She loved to garden and passersby would often stop to admire the beautiful roses in her Texas garden. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Paul Walton and son James (Jim) Walton. She is survived by her sons Michael Walton (Kathleen), Charles Walton, daughters Kathryn Placek (Jeffrey), Suzanne McCawley (Chuck), Emily Parris (Alan), Alice Walton and Elizabeth Glenn and nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and others whose lives Mary Ann touched are invited to Saint Bridget's Catholic Church, 2213 North Lindsay Road, Mesa, Arizona 85213 on March 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 followed by lunch to reminisce, celebrate, support each other and chat. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary Ann to Valley Hospice of Arizona, 1350 East McKellips, Mesa, Arizona 85203 would be lovely.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020